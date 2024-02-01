Minnesota Ice Castles in Maple Grove closing due to warm weather

article

The Minnesota Ice Castles in Maple Grove announced on Thursday it's closing for the season after unseasonably warm temperatures.

Given the unseasonably warm winter, Ice Castles delayed its opening until Jan. 24, and just a week after opening, the attraction is closing on Feb. 1.

"We tried to stay open as long as the weather would let us, and unfortunately, it has been much warmer than anyone could have anticipated in this historic Minnesota season. We are already looking forward to and planning for our 2025 Minnesota Ice Castle," said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird in a statement.

With the attraction only being open for a short amount of time, thousands of people still visited the site and enjoyed ice slides, caverns, archways, crawl tunnels, ice sculptures, a tubing hill, and an ice bar.

This year was the first time Ice Castles had been held in Maple Grove. In previous years, the attraction came to New Brighton, Eden Prairie, Stillwater and Excelsior.