U.S. Pond Hockey Championships officials moving forward with 'Plan A'

After a spate of extreme cold in Minnesota, organizers of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships are moving forward with the tournament as planned.

Each year, Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis plays host to the pond hockey tournament. The mild winter this year had some wondering if the tournament would be able to be played – though when we spoke with them in December, tournament officials weren't panicking.

In an update on Sunday, organizers shared some good news, announcing they would move ahead with "Plan A" for the opening weekend -- meaning the tournament's normal experience.

"At this point, we are confident with temperature forecasts over the next 5 days, and given our current status, we are comfortable deciding on Opening Weekend," a message from the tournament reads.

However, officials warn things could change.

"The next 72 hours are important," the post reads. "We need to grow more ice, and by about this time on Wednesday, we will reassess any changes in plans. As ice becomes safe for our equipment, we’ll begin creating rinks. The temps are exactly what we need, and our optimism is on a two-week high right now... But we aren’t there yet."

The seven-day forecast puts the metro well below freezing for the remainder of the week. Pond hockey officials say they we continue to assess conditions during the week. Puck drop for the tournament is scheduled for Thursday.