Westbound I-494 to close nightly in Bloomington and Richfield from March 9-14

The Brief The westbound lanes of Interstate 494 will be closed overnight from March 9 to March 14. The closures will last from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning. Crews will be replacing lights between I-35W and Highway 100.



Overnight drivers in the westbound lanes of Interstate 494 (I-494) will encounter a detour in Bloomington and Richfield as crews replace overhead lights from March 9 to March 14.

Overnight road closures on I-494

Local perspective:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said drivers will encounter an overnight detour as crews work to replace light sources in the area.

Starting on Monday, March 9, and continuing through Saturday, March 14, westbound I-494 will be closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning between I-35W and Highway 100.

All westbound I-494 ramps will be closed as well.

The detour will take drivers to northbound I-35W, westbound Highway 62, southbound Highway 100 and then back onto westbound I-494.

Construction plans are subject to change due to weather or other circumstances.

Officials are encouraging drivers to use caution and to slow down in work zones where workers are present.

Dig deeper:

More information on the project can be found here.