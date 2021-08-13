Minnesota sees jump in weekly student COVID-19 vaccinations amid state’s push

article

Since the start of Minnesota's "Vax to School" campaign, the amount of weekly COVID-19 vaccinations among students has more than doubled, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Two weeks after the campaign launched on July 28, more than 20,000 youths age 12 to 17 years old have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In order to increase access and encourage vaccination before the start of the school year, more than 140 school-based vaccination events are being held in Minnesota this summer.

Minnesotans who get vaccinated through Aug. 15 are eligible for a $100 Visa gift card if they submit a reward request to MDH.

This week, Minnesota hit the governor's vaccination goal of 70% of Minnesotans age 16 and older being vaccinated against the virus. Health experts say the vaccine is the best protection against COVID-19. So far, only 0.19% of fully vaccinated Minnesotans have been infected with the virus.