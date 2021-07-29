Minnesota kicks off 'Vax to School' campaign to get eligible students vaccinated before school year starts

Minnesota health and education leaders kicked off their "Vax to School" campaign Thursday, urging parents to go get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19 before school starts this fall.

The campaign is the latest push for all Minnesotans who are eligible to get vaccinated to go get their shot.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Minnesota. State officials say people need to think about children 12 and under who cannot get vaccinated and are unprotected.

"This means that those students continue to be at risk and we want to find every way possible not only to ensure their safety, but the safety, health and wellness of their educators, their families and their communities," Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller said.

Officials are reminding people there is a two-week waiting period after getting the shot until you are fully vaccinated. So, Aug. 25 would be the last day students could get a shot in order to be ready for the start of school after Labor Day.

Nearly 70% of Minnesotans over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine—that’s more than 3.1 million people. Nearly 3 million are fully vaccinated.



In the last 24 hours, 551 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, along with three more deaths.