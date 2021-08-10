MDH begins reporting COVID-19 breakthrough cases online

The Minnesota Department of Health is now regularly reporting the number of COVID-19 cases among vaccinated individuals.

Officials reported Tuesday that of the 2,948,744 fully vaccinated people as of July 11, approximately 5,599 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. That is 0.190% of those fully vaccinated.

According to MDH, of the 5,999 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, there have been 514 hospitalized and 57 deaths. The amount of deaths from breakthrough cases represent just 0.002% of all fully vaccinated Minnesotans.

While MDH does not immediately collect the vaccination status on every positive case, providers are required to report positive results in vaccinated individuals.

For more information on breakthrough cases, click here.