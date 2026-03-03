Waymo in MN: Lawmakers, drivers to speak out against proposal on autonomous vehicles

Lawmakers and ride-hailing app drivers are speaking out ahead of hearings on legislation that would allow self-driving vehicles, like Waymo, to operate in Minnesota.

Lawmakers oppose bill

What we know:

Sen. Erin Maye Quade, ride-hailing app drivers, and other legislators are slated to speak Tuesday morning on a new bill setting regulations allowing Waymo to operate in Minnesota.

An advisory for the press conference states the lawmakers will discuss "risks to jobs and public safety posed by autonomous vehicle company Waymo’s unregulated attempt to enter the Minnesota market."

The news conference is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Waymo testing in Minneapolis

The backstory:

In November, Waymo announced it would begin testing vehicles in Minnesota.

A bill proposed in the Minnesota House and Senate would set regulations for autonomous vehicles in the state.

Right now, the rules for self-driving vehicles are unclear and current language may not explicitly block self-driving vehicles from operating.