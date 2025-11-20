Waymo self-driving, ride-hail cars laying groundwork in Minneapolis

article

The Brief Waymo is laying its groundwork to begin operating its self-driving, ride-hail vehicles in Minneapolis. Before Waymo could operate for consumers, there would need to be a change in state law. Waymo seems to have the support of the co-chairs of the Minnesota House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee.



Waymo, the self-driving, ride-hail vehicle company, is starting to lay its groundwork in Minneapolis, with hopes to operate autonomous vehicles in the future.

Waymo robotaxis coming to Minneapolis

What we know:

The vehicles will start appearing on roads in Minneapolis on Thursday. However, Waymo won't be operating for consumers yet — there needs to be a change in state law in order to operate the autonomous vehicles.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the vehicles could start operating, but the Republican and Democrat co-chairs of the Minnesota House of Transportation and Finance Policy Committee have expressed their support for Waymo in the state.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Rep. Erin Koegel, a Democrat who is the co-chair of the Minnesota House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee, said: "We are committed to ensuring autonomous deployment like Waymo’s is done responsibly, leveraging this innovation to improve connectivity, reduce congestion, and secure Minnesota’s place as a national leader in the future of mobility. The integration of safe, modern technology is key to a more efficient, environmentally sustainable, and equitable transportation future for our communities, and this deployment in Minneapolis is a great step forward."

Republican Rep. Jon Koznick, who also co-chairs the Minnesota House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee, released a statement in support of Waymo, saying: "Minnesota has a reputation built on world-class healthcare and a robust technology sector, and the arrival of Waymo in Minneapolis is an exciting step forward. We support proven, safe, and reliable options to our transit network that directly supports our goals of modernizing our infrastructure, while creating a cleaner, more efficient transportation system."

Dig deeper:

Waymo has been operating in the United States for years. It's currently serving cities that include San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Austin. It's also looking to expand to New Orleans, Tampa and London, among other cities.