Community optimistic Northstar rail could finally come to St. Cloud
It derailed nearly a decade ago but now there’s a renewed push to drive the Northstar Commuter Rail all the way to St. Cloud.
Delta recommends flyers get to MSP 3 hours before flight during busy hours
At least one major airline is warning passengers taking off during busy airport hours to be there three hours ahead of their flight.
California man credits TSA agents at MSP Airport with saving his life
A California man credits two TSA agents at MSP Airport with saving his life after he suffered a medical emergency.
Changes at security checkpoint cause delays at MSP Airport
Security changes causing long lines at MSP Airport
Staffing changes at MSP Airport
Starting Monday, the people who greet you at the beginning of the security lines and help you with your baggage at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are coming from a new company, and the workers who used to have those jobs are not happy.
Union workers lose jobs at MSP
Delta launches non-stop flight from MSP to Seoul
Delta launched a non-stop flight from MSP to Seoul Monday.
Final Four fever hits MSP Airport
Final Four fever is starting to spread across the Twin Cities, especially at the place where fans from across the country will soon start arriving.
How will Boeing 737 grounding affect MSP Airport travelers?
How will the grounding of Boeing 737 jetliners affect MSP Airport travelers?
Karl-Anthony Towns too emotional to call parents after crash
Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns was too emotional to call his parents after he and a personal trainer were rear-ended on the way to the airport last week.
MSP Airport crews work overtime to keep runways clear during snowstorms
MSP Airport crews are working overtime to keep runways clear during these snowstorms.
TSA wait times at MSP among longest in the country
TSA wait lines at MSP highest in nation Monday amid government shutdown
MSP Airport was literally a zoo for the first day of MEA weekend
Public school kids across the state are out of school for MEA Break, meaning MSP International Airport is a zoo, literally.
Federal air marshals mistakenly removed from plane at Minnesota's MSP Airport
Federal air marshals were mistakenly removed from a plane at Minnesota's MSP Airport.
Service dogs-in-training take flight to nowhere at MSP Airport
Roughly a dozen future service dogs are now a little better prepared for their roles after a day of training at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Despite several issues, transit during Super Bowl week flowed smoothly
The biggest battle on Super Bowl Sunday wasn’t necessarily on the field.
Blizzard strands passengers at MSP Airport
Super Bowl exodus at Minneapolis airport
Timelapse of MSP Airport security lines amid flood of Super Bowl departures.