Watch live: Appeals court hears oral arguments on 3rd-degree murder charge in Chauvin case

The Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments Monday over reinstating the third-degree murder charge in the case against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd. The 1 p.m. hearing will be streamed live on fox9.com/live.

Chauvin is already charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s death last May. He was initially charged with third-degree murder as well, but Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill dismissed the charge last October, saying it did not apply to this case. The state is hoping the appeals court will overrule that decision.

The push comes after the Court of Appeals recently ruled a third-degree murder charge was appropriate in the case of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who was convicted in a deadly 2017 shooting.

The Court of Appeals typically has 90 days to make a decision. Even if the appeals court makes a decision before the trial begins, lawyers could argue they will need more time to prepare and ask for the trial to be delayed.

Jury selection in Chauvin’s trial is scheduled to begin next Monday, March 8.