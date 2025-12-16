Walz to sign 2 executive orders on gun violence

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz will sign two executive orders related to gun violence on Tuesday. This comes after he announced last week he would be taking 'incredibly aggressive executive actions' on gun control. The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Watch it live in the player above.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday will sign two executive orders to address gun violence in Minnesota, his office says.

The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. Watch it live in the player above.

Addressing gun violence in MN

What we know:

Walz will sign two executive orders aimed at reducing gun violence in Minnesota. According to a press release, the orders will "establish a Statewide Safety Council, provide more data on what gun violence costs our state, and improve education on safe storage."

At Tuesday's event, Walz will be joined by Minnesota Department of Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold; Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett; Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson; Senator Zaynab Mohamed; Representative Emma Greenman; Protect Minnesota Executive Director Maggiy Emery; legislative leaders; and advocates.

Last week, Walz said he would be taking "incredibly aggressive executive actions" on gun control legislation in response to the "stonewalling" on the issue.

"I'll be rolling out a series of incredibly aggressive executive actions because [of] the stonewalling, and the ability to deal with this," Gov. Walz said while speaking to reporters during a news conference on Friday. "Seventy-eight percent of people in the suburbs support an assault weapons ban and a ban on high-capacity magazines. Sixty percent of people strongly support it across the state, 18% do not. Those 18 are apparently Republican legislators and leaders who are here at the Capitol. Minnesotans are dying, literally, for us to do more around gun violence prevention."

The governor then referenced the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting in August, in which two children were killed and 29 were hurt.

"And this one breaks my heart," Walz said. "With those families from Annunciation, because this is that day for them. It is, they are still in that moment."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.