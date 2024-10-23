‘Walz failed’ written on Governor’s Mansion roof in St. Paul

The Brief Writing on the roof of the Governor's Mansion on Summit Avenue in St. Paul shows the slogan "Walz failed". Walz has faced criticism from political opponents for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and May 2020 riots. The Walz family has not lived at the residence since July 2023.



Writing that appears to be painted on the Governor’s Mansion on Wednesday in St. Paul says "Walz failed" – a slogan commonly used by his political opponents.

What we know

Vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has faced criticism from political opponents for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and May 2020 riots.

However, the Walz’s don’t even live there currently.

Writings currently on the roof of the governor's mansion in St. Paul as of Oct. 23, 2024.

In July 2023, the Walz family moved into the University of Minnesota’s Eastcliff Mansion on East River Road, while the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul undergoes renovations.

The university’s Board of Regents approved a lease for the First Family to temporarily live there through September 2024, but construction has taken longer than anticipated.

What we don’t know

Currently, there is no indication as to how the writing got on the roof of the mansion, who did it, or how long it's been there.