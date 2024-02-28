Protesters cited for trespassing at governor's residence in St. Paul

article

A group of protesters were cited on Wednesday after authorities said they trespassed at the governor's temporary residence in St. Paul.

The protesters were part of a rally put on by an anti-war group calling on Minnesota to end its investments and aid in Israel.

The group is promising to hold a sit-in at the governor's residence until the state takes action. It's important to note the protest is taking place at the temporary governor's residence along Mississippi River Boulevard while renovations are underway at the official governor's residence on Summit Avenue.

As the group kicked off its sit-in Wednesday afternoon around 5:30 p.m., Minnesota State Patrol says some protesters jumped a fence and trespassed on the property.

Troopers say of the about 100 protesters taking part in the rally, 14 were cited for trespassing and released.

"We support the right to exercise ones’ First Amendment rights, but jumping a fence and trespassing on private property is not the way to do that," a Minnesota State Patrol spokesperson wrote in a statement. "This type of behavior will not be tolerated, and enforcement action will be taken."

No injuries were reported during Wednesday's demonstration.