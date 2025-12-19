Vikings LT Darrisaw placed on IR, ending up-and-down recovery season

The Brief Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw will head to IR for the remainder of the year. After tearing his ACL/MCL in October 2024, Darrisaw was in-and-out of the lineup as he attempted to mount a comeback. Vikings officials will no doubt hope he returns to more normal form next season.



Who the Minnesota Vikings saw as their franchise left tackle after signing him to a massive contract extension in 2024 will be shut down for the year after being in-and-out of the lineup all season attempting to return from a torn ACL.

Vikings place Darrisaw on IR

What we know:

An announcement from Vikings officials on Friday officially shuts Darrisaw down for the final two games of the season.



In July 2024, Darrisaw signed a four-year, $113 million extension with the Vikings, in the hopes of solidifying him as their left tackle to protect QB J.J. McCarthy.

However, the plan has faced a few challenges since then.

Darrisaw tore his ACL/MCL during a game against the L.A. Rams on Oct. 25, 2024, and arguably hasn’t been the same player since then.

What's next:

Vikings coaches stated earlier in the season that they hoped he would be back this year, and a few games he has attempted to play, and start – only to be pulled later due to lingering injury effects during his recovery process.

The Vikings (6-8) travel to New York to face the Giants (2-12). Kickoff is set for noon at MetLife Stadium on FOX 9.

