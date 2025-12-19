Vikings LT Darrisaw placed on IR, ending up-and-down recovery season
(FOX 9) - Who the Minnesota Vikings saw as their franchise left tackle after signing him to a massive contract extension in 2024 will be shut down for the year after being in-and-out of the lineup all season attempting to return from a torn ACL.
Vikings place Darrisaw on IR
What we know:
An announcement from Vikings officials on Friday officially shuts Darrisaw down for the final two games of the season.
In July 2024, Darrisaw signed a four-year, $113 million extension with the Vikings, in the hopes of solidifying him as their left tackle to protect QB J.J. McCarthy.
However, the plan has faced a few challenges since then.
Darrisaw tore his ACL/MCL during a game against the L.A. Rams on Oct. 25, 2024, and arguably hasn’t been the same player since then.
What's next:
Vikings coaches stated earlier in the season that they hoped he would be back this year, and a few games he has attempted to play, and start – only to be pulled later due to lingering injury effects during his recovery process.
The Vikings (6-8) travel to New York to face the Giants (2-12). Kickoff is set for noon at MetLife Stadium on FOX 9.
