Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw on IR after knee injury against Rams

The Brief Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw sustained a knee injury against the L.A. Rams on Thursday Night Football. The injury occurred just before halftime, and has been diagnosed as an ACL/MCL knee injury. Darrisaw will be out for the remainder of the season as he rehabs the injury.



Minnesota Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw will be out for the season after suffering a knee injury just before halftime against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

What we know

On Friday, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell gave an update to the media saying that Darrisaw suffered a "significant" knee injury, requiring season-ending surgery.

Darrisaw will be put on injured reserve Friday while he recovers from his injury. O'Connell says that the team will determine the best course of action for the procedure needed to repair the injury.

According to O'Connell, Darrisaw's injury was an ACL/MCL knee injury.

Darrisaw injured his left knee just before half-time of the game, which the Vikings lost 30-20 against the Rams. David Quessenberry took his spot for the rest of the game.

Looking ahead

The Vikings will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 for Sunday Night Football.