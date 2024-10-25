Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw on IR after knee injury against Rams
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw will be out for the season after suffering a knee injury just before halftime against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.
What we know
On Friday, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell gave an update to the media saying that Darrisaw suffered a "significant" knee injury, requiring season-ending surgery.
Darrisaw will be put on injured reserve Friday while he recovers from his injury. O'Connell says that the team will determine the best course of action for the procedure needed to repair the injury.
According to O'Connell, Darrisaw's injury was an ACL/MCL knee injury.
Darrisaw injured his left knee just before half-time of the game, which the Vikings lost 30-20 against the Rams. David Quessenberry took his spot for the rest of the game.
Looking ahead
The Vikings will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 for Sunday Night Football.