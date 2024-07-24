Christian Darrisaw on contract extension with Vikings: ‘A surreal feeling’

article

The Minnesota Vikings have started training camp at TCO Performance Center, and a very happy and newly-rich Christian Darrisaw spoke with reporters after Wednesday’s walk-through.

Tuesday night, the Vikings and Darrisaw finalized a reported four-year contract extension that’s worth up to $113 million, with $77 million guaranteed. It makes him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL. Darrisaw still had two years left on his rookie contract, but the timing was right to get a deal done.

Darrisaw is now under contract in Minnesota through the 2029 season.

"Man, a surreal feeling. Just working through it all offseason knowing I had the possible chance to get this deal done, it finally came through. Surreal feeling, it’s where I wanted to be and I’m locked up here for the rest of my career hopefully," Darrisaw said. "Just knowing that the position I play, being one of the best at it, just want to be valued at your spot while you can be. Minnesota made it happen. I can just play football now, I ain’t gotta worry about nothing. Family is taken care of, everything is taken care of. I can just go out there and do my job, compete for a championship."

Darrisaw has made 39 starts over three seasons, including a career-high 15 last year. He solidifies the tackle spot for the Vikings, along with Brian O’Neill on the right side. According to Pro Football Focus, Darrisaw recorded the third-highest pass block grade (85.3) among all offensive linemen who played at least 50 percent of offensive snaps last season. He finished the 2022 season as the second-highest graded tackle in the NFL, behind only 49ers tackle Trent Williams.

In 982 snaps last season, Darrisaw committed just seven penalties, allowed just six sacks, 13 quarterback hits and 31 pressures. He was one of the most consistent players on the offensive line.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell had a big smile on his face talking about Darrisaw, before giving him a big hug.

"I’m very, very excited about getting Christian Darrisaw signed to a contract extension. One of the best young tackles in our league, and all he’s done is continually get better and better," O’Connell said. "I think CD knew we wanted him here, because to the time left on his deal there’s not maybe the great urgency that you feel in other situations, but the desire for CD to maintain himself as a huge part of the Minnesota Vikings, and our want to to get that done."

Darrisaw is now set for life financially, and could spend his entire career in Minnesota. One of his goals with the new contract? Make sure his parents no longer have to work.

"Retire my parents. They both still work, now they don’t have to work another day in their life. A dream come true."