Vikings-Giants: How to watch the game on FOX 9

The Minnesota Vikings hit the East Coast to face the New York Giants on Sunday, and it’s a game you can watch on FOX 9.

The Vikings (6-8) travel to New York to face the Giants (2-12). Kickoff is set for noon at MetLife Stadium.

Kickoff: Noon CT

Where: MetLife Stadium, New York

How to watch: FOX 9, FOX ONE

Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. on FOX 9, and stream on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on FOX9.com, your FOX LOCAL Mobile phone app and in the player above. You can watch Vikings GameDay Live from anywhere.

Then later that night, tune into Vikings Postgame Tonight at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday. Both can be watched on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL,

Plus, Sunday night, listen and watch FOX 9's Vikings Now podcast wherever you get your podcasts, as well as streaming on-demand on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com and YouTube.

Week 16 storylines

The Vikings are coming off their first two-game win streak of the season as J.J. McCarthy continues to improve during his first full season as the starting quarterback. He threw for a career-high 250 yards and had three total touchdowns in a 34-26 win at Dallas on Sunday Night Football.

In three of his four wins, McCarthy has two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

We’ll see if Christian Darrisaw returns this week after missing Sunday with a knee injury. Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard is out for the season and will have surgery on his left shoulder.

The Giants have lost eight straight games, and are led by rookie Jaxson Dart at quarterback. The Giants fired coach Brian Daboll earlier this season. Top receiver Malik Nabers is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL.