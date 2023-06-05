Expand / Collapse search

Video: Suspect who fought with trooper along I-94 jumps into another vehicle

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Man flees police across I-94 in Minneapolis

A suspect fled the Minnesota State Patrol on foot across Interstate 94 outside the Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023. Traffic camera video shows the suspect fighting with the state trooper on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes, then crossing the freeway to the westbound lanes, where he got hopped in another vehicle.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A strange encounter along I-94 in Minneapolis ended with a man struggling with a trooper before running across the highway and getting into an unknown vehicle.

Minnesota State Patrol says they responded around 6 a.m. on Monday to help a driver on the side of I-94 near the Lowry Tunnel. Sometime after responding, the video shows a struggle between a state trooper and a man on the roadside. The man gets away, running across six lanes of traffic, and eventually, the SUV pulls up.

It's unclear if the man knew the person in the SUV. The man enters the vehicle and the driver then simply drives away.

Troopers say they are still working to identify the man who ran away on foot.

The trooper was not hurt in the scuffle.