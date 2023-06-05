Video: Suspect who fought with trooper along I-94 jumps into another vehicle

A strange encounter along I-94 in Minneapolis ended with a man struggling with a trooper before running across the highway and getting into an unknown vehicle.

Minnesota State Patrol says they responded around 6 a.m. on Monday to help a driver on the side of I-94 near the Lowry Tunnel. Sometime after responding, the video shows a struggle between a state trooper and a man on the roadside. The man gets away, running across six lanes of traffic, and eventually, the SUV pulls up.

It's unclear if the man knew the person in the SUV. The man enters the vehicle and the driver then simply drives away.

Troopers say they are still working to identify the man who ran away on foot.

The trooper was not hurt in the scuffle.