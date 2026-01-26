Venezuelan family released, Justice Department officials apologize after St. Paul raid

The Brief The family was detained on Jan. 15 after federal agents raided their home in St. Paul. The six people were sent to two immigration detention centers in Texas. A federal judge ordered the family released after the government missed a deadline to turn over a warrant.



A Venezuelan family detained after an armed raid at their home in St. Paul earlier this month is now home, though questions remain over why federal agents detained them in the first place.

St. Paul family detained, sent to Texas return home

What we know:

The six people detained after federal agents raided a house in St. Paul earlier this month have returned home.

Their return follows an order from a federal judge, who instructed the government to release them after officials missed a deadline to turn over a warrant.

The family was detained on Jan. 15 and flown to Texas the following day, where they were split across two detention centers, they said.

Joel Campos, 46, was detained with his 12-year-old son, Santiago. He said agents accused him of trafficking narcotics and told his son that he was in the country illegally. Campos’ older son, who shares his name, said he and three others were sent to a different detention facility, where they were forced to sleep on the floor, had no food or access to a shower. He also said agents took a selfie with him and made fun of him.

Why they were detained:

It is unclear why agents raided the home and sent the family to Texas.

The family said agents told them it was part of a narcotics investigation, then claimed they were in the country illegally. The family said they came to the United States from Venezuela legally and have state-issued IDs.

Last week, after the family’s attorney asked a federal judge to force the government to hand over a warrant, it missed the deadline to do so. At that point, the judge ordered the family released within 72 hours.

The family said agents claimed to have a warrant, but never showed one. The day after the raid, a document that appeared to be a warrant was left on their doorstep, though its authenticity could not be verified.

Justice Department officials apologize to family: Court filing

What they're saying:

In a federal court filing on Sunday, U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen apologized to the court, the family and their attorney and "regrets the manner in which information has been shared in this case up until now...."

No comment from DHS, DOJ

The response:

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday requested additional information when asked for comment. Federal prosecutors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.