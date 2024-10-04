UK Vikings fan walking 192-mile journey for child cancer research

The Brief Minnesota Vikings fan Robert Osborne is making a 192-mile journey, walking from York, England to London, as part of an effort to raise money for child cancer. Osborne is a member of the UK and Ireland Minnesota Vikings Fan Club, with family in the White Bear Lake area. His journey is due to culminate this weekend before the Vikings kick-off against the New York Jets.



One Minnesota Vikings fan "across the pond" has made a nearly 200-mile trek he is calling the "Skol to the Stadium" in an effort to raise awareness for cancer research.

As the Vikings prepare for a big game in London this weekend, one of their biggest fans is on an epic journey to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



Robert Osborne is a member of the UK and Ireland Minnesota Vikings Fan Club, but has family in the White Bear Lake area – which is how he became a Vikings fan at a young age.

Earlier this week, he started a 192-mile journey – walking from York, England to London.

He’s calling his trek the "Skol to the Stadium" in an effort to raise money for young people with cancer.

"The reason I wanted to do something like this is because I really wanted to feel a small percentage of what families feel in a time of need when a loved one is diagnosed with cancer," Osborne told FOX 9. "I wanted to go through with at least a small percentage of the physical pain people went through those periods."

Vikings fans abroad

The journey hasn’t been easy so far, with damp weather and strong winds, but Osborne says every step has been worth it. He plans to wrap up the last leg of his journey this weekend before the game.

If you want to track his journey or learn more about the cause, you can check out the UK and Ireland Vikings fan club on Facebook and Instagram.

It’s clear Osborne isn’t the only Vikings fan overseas that’s excited for the team to play on Sunday either.

The UK Ireland Fan Club has several events planned, and co-founder John Macdonald joined the FOX 9 Morning News to talk about how much the fan base has grown overseas in recent years.

Two Vikings greats are also in London ahead of the game.

Cris Carter and Jake Reed joined the FOX 9 Morning news to talk about what it's like seeing American football gaining traction overseas, and their expectations for Sunday's game.