Training safe ahead of marathons, endurance sports

The Brief There have been two recent deaths from athletes competing in marathons, although those types of deaths are rare. There are extra precautions runners can take leading up to race day, including reducing mileage training closer to the event and increasing protein intake. The Twin Cities Marathon is in October. Throughout the race, runners can get water at 14 spots.



After two Minnesota athletes lost their lives while competing in marathons and the Twin Cities Marathon right around the corner, a physical therapist weighs in on the rarity of those deaths and offers helpful safety tips for runners.

Background

In recent weeks, the community has been shocked by the deaths of a runner and an inline skater, which happened about a week apart. A 27-year-old man collapsed along the Bde Maka Ska Parkway during the City of Lakes Half Marathon on Sept. 8. Meanwhile, another man died after the 2024 Northshore Inline Marathon in Duluth on Sept. 14.

FOX 9 spoke with Tria Orthopedics Physical Therapist Lauren Loberg, who explained that these incidents are rare and that the benefits of staying active far outweigh the small risk of death.

"These incidences are so rare, sometimes we call them ‘incidences from exercises.’ So whether it’s running or inline skating, I think oftentimes we just hear them in the running area, more likely because the volume of running events is higher. But again, it shouldn’t be something that discourages someone from exercising," explained Loberg.

Safe training

And while some runners are in the home stretch of training for the Twin Cities marathon, Loberg provided some tips on safe preparation and training ahead of the marathon.

Increase your protein intake a few weeks before the race.

Fuel your body after workouts.

Decrease your mileage closer to race day to help prepare your legs and prevent running on weaker legs during the marathon.

Twin Cities Marathon

The Twin Cities Marathon will take place on Sunday, Oct. 6, starting in downtown Minneapolis and ending at the State Capitol.

Last year’s race was canceled due to the heat, yet hundreds of people decided to run it anyway. The risk of dehydration increases in conditions with higher heat and humidity, but it can happen at any temperature. Symptoms of dehydration include fatigue and dizziness.

The 2024 marathon route includes 14 spots for runners to get water, starting just before mile 3. Those stops will also have a medical tent, bathroom, and electrolytes available to help participants stay safe and hydrated.