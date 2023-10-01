Twin Cities Marathon canceled due to heat

The 2023 Twin Cities Marathon will not be run due to Black Flag weather conditions, race organizers announced.

With record-setting heat possible, they did not believe the marathon would be a safe.

The TC Ten Mile has also been canceled.

"It saddens Twin Cities In Motion and its partners to be unable to hold the races that runners have been pointing toward for months, but the safety of participants and the community will always be our primary concern. Extreme heat conditions can tax both runners and our emergency medical response systems. We ask the entire running community to come together for the safety of everyone involved," the Race Organizers said in a statement.

