City of Lakes Half-Marathon death leaves running community in mourning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is dead after collapsing during a run during the City of Lakes Half Marathon on Sept. 8, leaving the larger running community in shock and mourning.
What we know
Minneapolis park officials confirmed a 27-year-old man collapsed along the Bde Maka Ska Parkway during the City of Lakes Half Marathon on Sunday.
After being treated by first responders, he was transported to Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
In a post to social media, Run Minnesota confirmed the runner had died: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of a participant following the 2024 City of Lakes Half Marathon… On a day meant to be a celebration, a family lost a loved one. Our hearts go out to the runner's family and all those who were close to them."
The organization also expressed its gratitude to participants who came to aid during the emergency.
What we don’t know
Officials have not yet confirmed the name of the runner who died or the official cause of death. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will make those determinations.