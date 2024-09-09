City of Lakes Half-Marathon death leaves running community in mourning

The Brief The annual City of Lakes Half Marathon routes around Lake Harriet and Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis. Authorities say during the race a 27-year-old man collapsed and died. He was transported to a local hospital, and authorities will release his name and cause of death at a later time.



A man is dead after collapsing during a run during the City of Lakes Half Marathon on Sept. 8, leaving the larger running community in shock and mourning.

What we know

Minneapolis park officials confirmed a 27-year-old man collapsed along the Bde Maka Ska Parkway during the City of Lakes Half Marathon on Sunday.

After being treated by first responders, he was transported to Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

In a post to social media, Run Minnesota confirmed the runner had died: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of a participant following the 2024 City of Lakes Half Marathon… On a day meant to be a celebration, a family lost a loved one. Our hearts go out to the runner's family and all those who were close to them."

The organization also expressed its gratitude to participants who came to aid during the emergency.

What we don’t know

Officials have not yet confirmed the name of the runner who died or the official cause of death. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will make those determinations.