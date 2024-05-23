Top Teacher: Edina 2nd grade teacher Lina Perez

Being a teacher these days can be both challenging and rewarding. It’s the rewarding part we focus on with our Fox 9 Top Teacher Awards.

Randy Meier had the honor of presenting our latest winner at the International Spanish Language Academy (ISLA) in Edina.

ISLA is a Spanish immersion school for students from kindergarten through 6th grade. That’s where Ms. Lina Pinto Perez teaches 2nd grade.

The Fox 9 Top Teacher Award is an honor she didn’t see coming after being nominated by several of her students' parents.

Lina says the satisfaction and joy she gets from being able to be part of these youngsters' lives is an honor in itself.

"My students come from all over the world," she said. "I get so much from them, I just hope they are able to learn some valuable lessons from me as well."

As a Fox 9 Top Teacher, Ms. Perez received a crystal apple for her desk, a Papa Murphy’s pizza party and $1,000 from Royal Credit Union for her classroom.

Congratulations to Ms. Lina Pinto Perez, a Fox 9 Top Teacher.

Instructions on how to nominate a top teacher can be found here.