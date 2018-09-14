Repair mistake floods out Edina home, but resident says city is no help
In Edina, a homeowner says she's getting the runaround after a mistake by a subcontractor flooded out her home. Now, she stuck dealing with thousands of dollars in bills and having little luck getting help from the city.
The 53rd annual Edina Art Fair
The Edina Art Fair runs May 31-June 2 at 05th and France
169 Truck fire
A MNDot truck caught on fire in Edina Friday morning.
Construction snarls 50th and France
Residents and businesses are dealing with a major construction project near 50th and France
Edina, Minnesota, tennis team celebrates success
The Edina tennis team is celebrating a dynasty.
Edina plans 'The Crossroads' towers, bridge over France Avenue
France Avenue between the Crosstown and 494 has long been one of Edina's economic engines. But the area is now at a crossroads as it faces the future.
2 charged in sex trafficking operation in Edina, Richfield
Two men have been charged for their roles in a sex trafficking operation that brought Chinese women to Edina and Richfield, Minnesota, for commercial sex.
Neighborhood rallies to save Arden Park waterfall
Neighbors are fighting to save a beloved waterfall at Arden Park in Edina.
MN Nice: Sportsmanship shines in defeat at hockey championship
It's not easy being a good loser, but one athlete's actions are catching the attention of those watching in the stands.
Barnes and Noble mixes books and burgers
Brick and mortar businesses are trying many new things to get you to stay just a little bit longer. From in-store yoga classes, to make-and-take workshops, the idea of a "store" is being re-invented. M.A. Rosko takes us to Barnes and Noble at Galleria in Edina - part of their national experiment in pairing books with beer and burgers