Barnes and Noble mixes books and burgers
Brick and mortar businesses are trying many new things to get you to stay just a little bit longer. From in-store yoga classes, to make-and-take workshops, the idea of a "store" is being re-invented. M.A. Rosko takes us to Barnes and Noble at Galleria in Edina - part of their national experiment in pairing books with beer and burgers