Toddler dies following Brooklyn Park dog attack, family says

Nearly two weeks after being attacked by dogs in Brooklyn Park, the toddler involved has succumbed to his injuries, according to his family.

What happened?

On July 19, Covil Allen was in the backyard of a home in Brooklyn Park with his mother, Tasha, and older brother, Christian, to pick out a puppy when he was attacked by two dogs – the puppy's parents.

While Tasha and Christian were playing with a puppy, Covil was playing nearby. Tasha heard him scream and she and the dog's owner immediately moved to intervene.

Covil’s father, Chuck, explained that there had been misinformation about the incident, clarifying that the dogs involved were American Bulldogs, not pit bulls, and that Tasha immediately fought to free Covil from the attack before police arrived.

By the time police and an ambulance arrived, Covil had been separated from the dogs, and CPR was being attempted. The dogs were put down to remove Covil from the backyard safely.

Covil suffered a fractured skull, jaw, collarbone, vertebrae, and a punctured lung. Tasha has had two surgeries on her right calf due to her own dog bite injuries and is awaiting a third surgery.

Family donates organ

Last week, his family announced Allen had no brain activity after the attack.

On Tuesday, the family said Allen was able to donate his heart to help save a 1-year-old girl.

"This is the most beautiful thing to come from this tragedy, and we couldn’t be happier that his heart was able to save someone," the family posted in an update.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help the family with costs amid their grief.