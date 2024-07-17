Gov. Walz, Democrats expected to speak outside the RNC in Milwaukee

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and other Democrats are expected to speak Wednesday outside the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Democrats will hold a press conference featuring Walz, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, and reproductive rights advocate Amanda Zurawski to highlight former President Donald Trump and JD Vance's Project 2025 plan and their plan to ban abortion, as well as "threaten access to IVF and contraception," according to a press release.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Wednesday is the third day of the Republican National Convention. The focus of the day is foreign policy.