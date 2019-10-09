The Saloon inflates giant 'Trump baby' balloon ahead of president's visit to Minneapolis

article

Staff at The Saloon nightclub inflated a giant "Trump baby" balloon on their roof ahead of the president's campaign rally Thursday in downtown Minneapolis.

The campaign rally, which will also include a visit from Vice President Mike Pence, kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Target Center.

As the date approaches, businesses throughout downtown Minneapolis are preparing for heavy traffic and increased security. The Minneapolis Police Department said it will have a "highly visible and robust" police presence downtown to handle the larger than normal crowds that are expected for the events.

Anti-Trump activists have also planned a protest outside the Target Center prior to the president’s visit.

First Avenue, a popular music venue located across from the Target Center, also reported that all of their profits on Oct. 10 will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

For more information on street closures, click here.