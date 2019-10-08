Chief Arradondo: Police presence for Thursday Trump rally will be 'highly visible and robust'

article

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo says there will be a “highly visible and robust police presence” downtown Thursday for President Donald Trump’s planned rally at Target Center.

On Tuesday, Arradondo released a vague outline of the police department’s plans for the president’s visit, which is expected to draw larger than normal crowds. In addition to a greater law enforcement presence, he said vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be "significantly reduced" around Target Center to increase public safety.

“When our nation’s president arrives in our city this Thursday, the men and women of the Minneapolis Police Department along with our local, county, state and federal law enforcement partners will be focused on our primary responsibility to ensure the public safety of ALL who will participate in practicing their First Amendment rights which include freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and peaceable assembly,” Arradondo said in a statement.

He added that criminal conduct by anyone, including property damage, will not be tolerated.

Arradondo also advised rally attendees not to bring the following items with them to the event:

Backpacks

Strollers

Firearms, knives, weapons, sharp objects, shields or fireworks

Pop-up tents or canopies

cans, glass containers, pre-mixed beverages or alcoholic beverages

Wagons or pull carts

Coolers

Drones

Pets (excluding certified service animals)

Grills, propane tanks or open flames

Bicycles

Flag poles, bats clubs, sticks (including signs attached to sticks)

Any athletic equipment or other items that could be used as a weapon

Last week, MPD spokesperson John Elder told FOX 9 the department is ready for both fans of the president and protesters.

The “Keep America Great” rally is expected to take place at Target Center on Thursday at 7 p.m.