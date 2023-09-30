Target closing stores, 3 dead in Roseville, MN boy's viral alien abduction costume: This week's top stories

Target closing stores due to safety concerns, three men dead in Roseville double murder-suicide, a Minnesota boy's alien abduction costume goes viral. Here are the top stories from Sept. 23-29.

Target announced it's closing several stores in select U.S. cities due to concerns about organized retail theft and the importance of safety for its employees.

Starting Oct. 21, Target says it will close stores in New York (one location), San Francisco/Oakland (three total locations), Portland (three locations) and Seattle (two locations).

"We cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance. We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all," Target said in an announcement.



Law enforcement is investigating the deaths of three men who were found with gunshot and knife wounds and a fourth man who was critically injured inside a Roseville apartment building early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, Roseville police responded to a 911 call reporting a person was in distress at an apartment building on the 1600 block of Eldridge Avenue around 2:25 a.m.

As police entered the apartment, they found three men dead on the floor. A fourth man suffered a "laceration to his throat" and was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but he is expected to survive.

Police ruled the incident as a murder-suicide.

A Duluth, Minnesota, boy gave a hilarious, over-the-top performance in his alien abduction Halloween costume — and he's now gone viral.

"The moment it arrived, he rushed to get it on. He wanted me to take a video of him pretending to be taken by the alien," Christgau told Storyful. "Little did I know, he put on a pretty convincing show."

Country music fans in southeast Minnesota will have to wait for another chance to see Luke Bryan, as his concert at a local farm on Saturday night has been canceled due to weather

As part of a "Farm Tour", the country music star was set to perform in Eyota, about 14 miles east of Rochester, on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. with thousands of country music fans in attendance. While initially saying the show would go on "rain or shine," officials announced Saturday morning the event will no longer be happening due to the weather.

You may have unclaimed money or property.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce had a record-setting year of returning $62.6 million in Fiscal Year 2023 in unclaimed property to Minnesotans. That tops the record made in 2022, when $53.5 million was distributed.

The department is responsible for safeguarding the funds or property until claimed by the rightful owners.

Read the story here to learn how to check whether you might have property waiting to be claimed.

A mother was killed, and her two children were injured after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Minneapolis Friday evening.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a 36-year-old woman and her two children were crossing the street at the intersection of Blaisdell Avenue and West Lake Street around 7:15 p.m. when a 23-year-old driver hit them.

The mother died from her injuries, and her two children sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the driver had a valid instruction permit, which means he could drive but needed another licensed driver in the passenger seat.

A new study found which states in America are the happiest in 2023, and Minnesota placed in the top five.

The study comes from WalletHub, and they have a specific methodology to determine which states are the happiest. After analyzing 30 key metrics, Minnesota ranked as the fourth happiest state in America.



As we enter October, lots of spooky events are popping up across Minnesota. Head to a full moon hike or opt for something a little scarier with a harvest of horror.

To see the full list of events happening this weekend, click here.

Authorities have ruled the deaths of three men who were found dead in a Roseville apartment over the weekend as a murder-suicide, noting hallucinogenic drugs may have been a contributing factor.

The preliminary autopsy ruled the manner of deaths from the incident early Saturday morning as two homicides and a suicide. Meanwhile, a fourth man identified as 33-year-old Nou Xiong remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Xiong told police an "unprovoked Meng Vang" started attacking him with a knife, though he escaped to a bedroom to call for help. Police have not identified a motive, though initial indications suggest hallucinogenic drugs may have been a contributing factor.



The United States Marshall Service says Kevin Mason, a homicide suspect from Minnesota who was mistakenly released from custody in Indiana, has been located and taken back into custody.

Federal agents received their big break in South Saint Paul this week, where Marshals and local SWAT stealthily descended on a group of apartment buildings along Summit Avenue Wednesday afternoon. After some communication over the phone and loudspeakers, Mason was taken back into custody.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Oct. 3.