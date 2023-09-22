Minnesota ranks high on happiest states in America list

article

A new study found which states in America are the happiest in 2023, and Minnesota is ranked fourth.

The study comes from WalletHub, and they have a specific methodology to determine which states are the happiest. Thee three key dimensions are emotional and physical well-being, work environment and community and environment.

Minnesota is not only ranked fourth overall in happiest states in America, they are also ranked second in adequate-sleep rate and third in volunteer rate.

These findings were examined by researchers using 30 key metrics, including depression rate, social well-being and number of work hours.