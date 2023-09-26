Mother killed, 2 children injured after being struck by car in Minneapolis

A mother was killed, and her two children were injured after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Minneapolis Friday evening.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a 36-year-old woman and her two children were crossing the street at the intersection of Blaisdell Avenue and West Lake Street around 7:15 p.m. when a 23-year-old driver hit them.

The mother suffered life-threatening injuries and her two children, ages 14 and 6, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel transported them to the hospital for treatment, and police were informed on Sept. 25 that the woman had died from her injuries.

The 23-year-old driver was not injured in the collision. MPD said he stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

Authorities did not share the circumstances of the crash but said the vehicle sustained damage to the front area and the windshield.

The crash remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.