3 men found dead, 1 injured inside Roseville apartment building

Police are investigating after three men were found dead, and another injured inside an apartment building early Saturday morning.

The Roseville Police Department said officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 2:25 a.m. at an apartment building on the 1600 block of Eldridge Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a man with a "laceration to his throat" and located three other men who were dead inside the unit. Authorities said the deceased men had suffered apparent knife and gunshot wounds.

The surviving man was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. Authorities did not share the circumstances of what happened, but they do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Roseville Police Department at 651-792-7008, submit an online tip here, or email Detective Mike Khal at Michael.Kahl@cityofroseville.com.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.



