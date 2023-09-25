What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Sept. 29-Oct.1)

As we enter October, lots of spooky events are popping up across Minnesota. Head to a full moon hike or opt for something a little scarier with a harvest of horror.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Sociable Ciderworks, Minneapolis

Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Some events free, admission required for Wednesday and Saturday

Sociable Ciderworks is celebrating its 10-year anniversary all week long. The festivities kick off with a homecoming dinner with James Beard winner, Yia Vang. Tickets are available here. Thursday hosts trivia while Friday offers a local makers market and live music. The main event happens on Saturday with an all-day event that includes raffles, live music, food vendors, and more. Wristbands required.

Full Harvest Moon Hike:

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

Sept. 29

Tickets starting at $22.50 for non-members

Explore the Arboretum’s trails under the light of the harvest moon. The Wood Duck Trail will be lit with tealights for all to enjoy. Head to the Margot Picnic Shelters to learn about seed saving. There will also be lawn games and music by The Ladies Music Club so be sure to bring along a lawn chair and picnic for after your hike.

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular:

Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley

Sept. 30-Nov. 4

Tickets range from $18-24 for adults

This event features thousands of artistically carved pumpkins. Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is an outdoor, rain or shine event.

Minneapolis Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest:

Various locations, Minneapolis

Sept. 30

Tickets starting at $26.99

This bar hop features three restaurants and lots of sweets. Begin your adventure at Sneaky Pete's. With your wristband purchase, you'll receive drink specials at participating restaurants and two free donuts!

Harvest of Horror:

St. Augusta

Sept. 29-Oct. 28

Tickets starting at $27

This haunted experience features a hayride, multiple houses, a walk through the forest and a cornfield, all culminating in the zombie room.