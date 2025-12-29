Christmas Day hospital guard attack leads to murder charges for WI man

The Brief Jonathan Chet Winch is charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly killed hospital security guard Andrea Merrell during an attack on Christmas Day. Merrell died from her injuries after she was assaulted by Winch, who was a patient at the M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming, Minnesota.



A Wisconsin man faces murder charges after he allegedly killed a hospital security guard while he was a patient on Christmas Day.

What we know:

Jonathan Chet Winch, 25, of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, is charged with second-degree murder for an attack that occurred at M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming, Minnesota.

According to charges filed in Chisago County, on Dec. 25, 2025, around 5:34 pm. an officer with the Wyoming Police Department was dispatched to M Health Fairview Lakes Hospital on a report of an adult male leaving the Emergency Department against a medical hold.

Charges state that Winch had pushed his way past large magnetic doors to leave the hospital. When the officer pulled up, they noted observing a security vehicle with lights activated and a hospital security guard, later identified as Andrea Merrell, lying unconscious on the ground.

According to charges, Winch was attempting to steal a hospital emergency vehicle when police arrived, but he then jumped on the squad car windshield.

An officer fought with Winch, according to charges, for roughly five minutes, during which a taser was used, until backup arrived. During the struggle, Winch allegedly said, "I didn't mean to hurt her."

What they're saying:

FOX 9 previously spoke with one of Merrell's friends, who says he saw her in her final moments.

"To see Andrea in that condition and know the gravity of it isn’t easy for anybody. Especially when you’re looking at somebody that’s alive, but they’re not coming back," David Velasquez told FOX 9. "She was a positive light for a lot of people, and that light for all of those people is a lot dimmer today."

M Health Fairview also shared the following statement regarding Merrell's death:

"We are heartbroken to confirm that our colleague, Andrea Merrell, has died as a result of injuries sustained when she was attacked while responding to a patient elopement at the parking lot of M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center.

"Andrea was a valued member of our security team. Our hearts are with her loved ones and coworkers during this incredibly difficult time. We are focused on supporting our teams and ensuring they have the resources they need.

"We continue to work with law enforcement as they investigate. Questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Wyoming Police Department."