2 hurt after fires burns through 'over packed' Minneapolis home

Published  December 28, 2025 7:09pm CST
The Brief

    • A fire burned through an "over packed" home in south Minneapolis on Sunday, firefighters said.
    • Two people had to be pulled from the blaze and were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.
    • A second alarm was called for the fire due to weather conditions and the condition of the home.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Firefighters worked to rescue two people from a fire that burned through an "over packed" home in Minneapolis during a winter storm on Sunday.

House fire in Minneapolis

What we know:

Fire crews were called just after 5 p.m. for the fire near the corner of 30th Avenue South and East 43rd Street in the Ericsson neighborhood.

Officials say crews saw smoke and fire coming from the first floor when they arrived and learned there was an elderly woman still inside the home. As they worked to rescue that woman, crews were told another person was still inside the house.

Fire crews were able to pull both victims from the flames. They were both rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

House was ‘over packed’ with items

The backstory:

Firefighters say they had a difficult time navigating through the home to get to the fire due to "the large number of items and debris over packing the interior of the home."

Officials say the fire ultimately burned through the first floor of the home into the basement and through the walls into the attic.

A second alarm was called to bring in additional crews to help rotate out firefighters due to the cold weather and "support the extensive work needed to shift through the home items, cut through the floor, open walls and ceiling to extinguish the fire and hotspots."

A Metro Transit bus was brought in to act as a warming shelter for neighbors and firefighters during the battle.

What's next:

The fire left the home uninhabitable. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

