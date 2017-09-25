Target to up hourly base pay to $15 by end of 2020
Target Corp. is raising its minimum hourly wage for its workers to $11 starting next month and then to $15 by the end of 2020 in a move it says will help it better recruit and retain top-quality staff and provide a better shopping experience for its customers.
In an effort to keep up with online competition from sites like Amazon, Target and Nordstrom Rack are aiming to increase the number of shoppers they see in downtown Minneapolis and throughout the state.
Target reached a settlement Tuesday that requires the company to pay $18.5 million to 47 states, including Minnesota, and the District of Columbia over its 2013 data breach.