Kevin Mason, homicide suspect mistakenly released from jail, re-arrested in Minnesota

The United States Marshall Service says Kevin Mason, a homicide suspect from Minnesota that was mistakenly released from custody in Indiana, has been located and taken back into custody.

Mason was located and apprehended around 1 p.m. in St. Paul Wednesday.

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and congratulations to the USMS for concluding this manhunt and safely bringing Mason back into custody," Marion County Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal said in a press release. "Our federal partners have kept us informed throughout the entire process. We are truly thankful for their assistance and wide resources-- most specifically, their task force partnerships with local law enforcement agencies that have allowed them to pursue Kevin Mason throughout the country."

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday Sept. 19 that 28-year-old Mason was mistakenly released on Sept. 13 from the Adult Detention Center due to a "faulty records review" by a staff member.