Luke Bryan concert at Eyota farm canceled due to weather

Country music fans in southeast Minnesota will have to wait for another chance to see Luke Bryan, as his concert at a local farm on Saturday night has been canceled due to weather

As part of a Farm Tour, the country music star was set to perform at a farm in Eyota, about 14 miles east of Rochester, on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. with thousands of country music fans in attendance. While initially saying the show would go on "rain or shine," officials announced Saturday morning the event will no longer be happening due to the weather.

"Eyota, MN Farm Tour, we are onsite and have been working to make this show happen for tonight. Unfortunately with impending weather we are having to make the tough decision to cancel the show. The safety of each of you is our first concern and we do not want to jeopardize that in any way. We love Farm Tour and all of you who support these shows and the American Farmer," a statement from the Luke Bryan Farm Tour team said.

There has not been an announcement on whether the Farm Tour concert will be scheduled for a later date. If you bought tickets for the event, you can get a refund from the place you bought them, according to event staff.

Luke Bryan will be back in Minnesota again on Oct. 14 for a concert at Xcel Energy Center.