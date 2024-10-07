Suspicious deaths being investigated in Crow Wing County
MISSION TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and woman in Crow Wing County Sunday.
What we know
According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, around 3 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a family vacation home in Mission Township.
Authorities say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of a 53-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman who were at the vacation home.
What we don't know
Law enforcement did not say how the man and woman died, or what makes their deaths suspicious.
It is not known what led up to the deaths. The identity of the man and woman is currently unknown.
No reports of arrests have been made.
The sheriff's office says the incident is an active investigation.