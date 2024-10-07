Suspicious deaths being investigated in Crow Wing County

article

The Brief The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is investigating the "suspicious" deaths of a man and woman. The deaths happened at a family vacation home in Mission Township. No arrests have been made.



What we know

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, around 3 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a family vacation home in Mission Township.

Authorities say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of a 53-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman who were at the vacation home.

What we don't know

Law enforcement did not say how the man and woman died, or what makes their deaths suspicious.

It is not known what led up to the deaths. The identity of the man and woman is currently unknown.

No reports of arrests have been made.

The sheriff's office says the incident is an active investigation.