Suicide deaths declined in Minnesota in 2023, down from all-time high

Suicide deaths declined in Minnesota in 2023, according to the most recent Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) data available.

Digging deeper

In 2023, 815 Minnesotans died from suicide – representing a decrease from the historically high number of 860 in 2022, according to preliminary MDH data.

On average, the suicide rate fell from 14.8 people per 100,000 people in 2022, to 14.1 in 2023. The 2023 data also show a decrease from the previous highest rate of 14.4 per 100,000 in 2019. In 2001, the rate was 9.6 per 100,000.

"Though it’s positive to see fewer deaths by suicide, even one is too many. We want Minnesotans to know that suicide is preventable, and hope and help is out there," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham in a press release accompanying the data.

According to the data, firearms are often involved in suicides and accounted for 47% of deaths in 2023.

Historically, white males represented 80% of the suicide deaths by firearm in Minnesota, and men, in general, account for about 80% of all suicides in Minnesota. Meanwhile, women and girls have higher rates of non-fatal suicide attempts.

The MDH said while there's been a slight decline in 2023, death by suicide in Minnesota has been trending upward for the past 20 years, which is also happening across the United States.

Help available

In recent years, several counties throughout the Twin Cities metro have increased their focus on offering services for people with mental health issues.

However, FOX 9 Investigators recently reported that people in crisis have been getting billed by Ramsey County after calling the crisis line for help – including individuals in mental distress and contemplating suicide.

MDH officials have cautioned that achieving a long-term downward trend requires a continued commitment to suicide prevention.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. The Lifeline provides free and confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the U.S.