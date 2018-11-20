St. Paul PD expands mental health program
The St. Paul Police Department is expanding a new program focused on helping those who struggle with mental health issues.
Nonprofit offers mental health resources to service industry
Service industry workers have some of the highest rates of depression and alcoholism, according to government reports. Despite the numbers, the server taking your order or cooking your meal likely doesn’t have health benefits.
More U of M students reporting mental health conditions, especially women
Results from a new survey at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities show a rising number of students reporting mental health conditions. The numbers are more staggering for female students.
Rally at Capitol for more mental health care
Hundreds crowded the rotunda at the Minnesota state Capitol Thursday for an annual plea to help with mental health care.
Body camera video shows details of lawsuit naming Mpls. Officer Noor, 2 others
The Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Justine Damond in July has yet to speak about the case, but body camera footage obtained by the Fox 9 Investigators shows Officer Mohamed Noor in action during another incident that is part of a current lawsuit in federal court.
Minnesota jails tackling mental health issue
The Ramsey County Sheriff said today one-third to maybe even two-thirds of the inmates at the jail could be mentally ill, but how to help those inmates continues to be an important an ongoing discussion.