LIVE UPDATES: Stewartville schools cancel classes Friday due to shooting in parking lot

The Brief Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at the Stewartville High School parking lot around 5 a.m. on Friday. School officials said they have canceled classes for students on Friday, Dec. 12. Further details have not been made available, but the sheriff's office said there is no threat to students or the public at this time.



Schools in Stewartville closed on Friday following a shooting in the high school parking lot.

Officials are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to provide more information. You can watch it live in the player above.

Stewartville schools closed amid investigation

What we know:

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies are at Stewartville High School and Middle School, which are next door to each other, on Friday morning to investigate a "critical incident."

In an update shortly after 7 a.m., school officials said a shooting happened in the parking lot at around 5 a.m. on Friday. Officials canceled classes "out of an abundance of caution" as authorities investigate the situation.

What they're saying:

"We are supporting the investigation in any way we can. Due to the ongoing investigation, we cannot share further details at this time," Stewartville Schools Superintendent Belinda Selfors said in a post on Facebook. "Thank you for your patience and understanding. Also, please keep our students, staff, families, and community members in your prayers."

School officials said the basketball games scheduled for Friday night have also been canceled.

Stewartville schools are closed Friday after a early morning shooting in the parking lot.

What we don't know:

Further details were not immediately available, but the sheriff's office said there is no threat to students, staff or the public at this time.

The school did not say whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

FOX 9 has reached out to the Stewartville Public School District and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office for more information.

