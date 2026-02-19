St. Paul declares snow emergency starting Thursday night

The Brief St. Paul has declared a snow emergency after Wednesday's winter storm. MSP Airport picked up 7.6 inches of snow, marking the largest snowfall of the season. The snow emergency goes into effect Thursday.



St. Paul has declared a snow emergency after the Twin Cities received its largest snowfall of the season Wednesday. The snow emergency goes into effect Thursday night.

St. Paul snow emergency

Here's what the city says about the snow emergency after Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport picked up 7.6 inches of snow.

Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Thursday, February 19, all NIGHT PLOW ROUTES will be plowed. Do not park on Night Plow Routes, which include downtown and all streets with signs posted "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE" and "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE THIS SIDE OF STREET."

Vehicles which are not moved from Night Plow Routes by 9 p.m. on 2/19/26, will be ticketed and towed.

Beginning at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, February 20, all DAY PLOW ROUTES will be plowed. Do not park on Day Plow Routes. Day Plow Routes are not marked by signs. If there are no "Night Plow" signs posted within the block, then consider it a Day Plow Route.

Vehicles which are not moved from Day Plow Routes by 8 a.m. on 2/20/26, will be ticketed and towed.

A Snow Emergency lasts 96 hours, or until February 23, 2026 at 9 p.m.

Please note: Ticketing and towing will occur with this snow emergency. The temporary towing ban that Mayor Her put in place on January 19 will be suspended until Tuesday, February 24.

"After last night's heavier-than-expected snowstorm, I am calling the first snow emergency of my administration. The ice ruts that plagued our streets for weeks just melted. I won't risk relying on unpredictable spring weather to melt or meaningfully clear our streets, and I am confident our professional group of plow drivers, ticketing crews, and city staff will get the job done," Mayor Kaohly Her said in a statement.