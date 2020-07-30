St. Paul Saints to start playing home games at CHS Field again next week, with up to 1,500 fans in attendance

The St. Paul Saints will return to CHS Field next week, with up to 1,500 fans allowed in the ballpark amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 season got underway over the July 4 weekend after it was initially delayed due to the pandemic. For the past month, the Saints have been playing their “home games” in Sioux Falls, South Dakota because of the capacity restrictions for outdoor events in Minnesota.

The team will play their first St. Paul home game of the season on Tuesday.

The Saints say they “have worked hand-in-hand with the Minnesota Department of Health and Governor Walz’s Stay Safe MN task force to design a plan that adheres to the guidance developed for outdoor entertainment venues,” according to a news release.

According to a news release, the Saints are splitting the ballpark into six “distinct” areas each with their own entrance, bathrooms and concession facilities. A maximum of 250 people will be allowed in each area and seating within each area will abide by social distancing guidelines. One full, empty section will separate each of the six areas.

The concourse will be sectioned off for fans in each area.

Fans will be required to wear masks in the ballpark, but they can be removed while seated or while eating or drinking.

The Saints will play their remaining 18 home games at CHS Field.

Tickets for the remaining home games will go on sale Saturday.