Saint Paul Saints' season starts July 4 weekend, but team will be based in Sioux Falls

Baseball is making its return.

Friday, the St. Paul Saints announced the American Association of Independent Baseball will begin the 2020 season on the Fourth of July weekend.

The 60-game season will now run from July 3 until September 10.

But there’s a catch.

Instead of using CHS Field, the Saints will play at the Sioux Falls Stadium as their home ballpark, at least until capacity restrictions for outdoor events ease up in Minnesota. The league is following a hub city model with six teams grouped at three different hubs -- Sioux Falls Stadium, Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo and Ballpark Commons in Milwaukee.

The schedule will be released on Monday.