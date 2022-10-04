St. Paul man sentenced in shooting of Bloomington restaurant owner

The man who shot and nearly killed the owner of a popular Bloomington restaurant in June 2020 has learned his fate after being convicted in the case.

Twenty-three-year-old Devon Glover was sentenced to 17 years for the armed robbery at Penn Lake Roast Beef in June of 2020. Glover pleaded guilty in May to discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Authorities say Glover went into the restaurant in Bloomington on June 16, 2020 and shot the business owner Kevan Tran before stealing cash from the register. Tran was found collapsed on the sidewalk outside the restaurant.

Tran was seriously hurt and underwent three surgeries in the days after the shooting. While in the hospital and after being discharged, Tran saw an outpouring of support from the community, with a GoFundMe raising thousands of dollars to support him through his recovery.

A week after the Bloomington robbery, authorities say Glover was involved in another armed robbery at a liquor store in St. Paul, where he pulled a gun and assaulted an employee before stealing from the register.

Glover's accomplice, Marshawn Davison, was also convicted on one count of Hobbs Act robbery related to the case. He was sentenced to six years behind bars.