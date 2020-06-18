GoFundMe for owner of Penn Lake Roast Beef shot in attempted robbery surpasses $20K goal in less than 24 hours

article

More than $32,000 has already been raised for the owner of a restaurant in Bloomington, Minnesota who was shot Tuesday night by a suspect trying to rob his business.

Kevan Tran solely owns and operates Penn Lake Roast Beef at 8911 Penn Avenue South, according to a GoFundMe created by his family.

“Kevan has never been away from his restaurant for a long period,” his family wrote. “He lives and breathes Penn Lake Roast Beef, rocking his signature black hat with his grease stained t-shirt.”

On Thursday night, Tran was inside his restaurant when he was confronted by a gunman in an apparent robbery and shot. Police responded to the area, where they found him collapsed on the sidewalk outside of his business with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Tran was taking to the hospital. His family said he has had to have three surgeries, but is overall doing well.

The “Help Save Penn Lake Roast Beef” GoFundMe for Tran and his business surpassed its $20,000 goal in less than 24 hours.