Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
10
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 AM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Kittson County, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Houston County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County

St. Paul man sentenced in fatal impaired driving crash

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Victim statement in fatal crash sentencing

Cathleen Fisher gave a victim impact statement during the sentencing of Adam Pattishall for a crash in Minnesota that seriously injured her and killed her husband Dan in May 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man was sentenced Friday morning for driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed one person and seriously injured another person in May 2022. 

A Hennepin County judge sentenced Adam Pattishall, 23, to 92 months, or approximately 7.5 years in prison with credit for 365 days served. 

Pattishall drove a stolen pickup truck in Osseo, Minnesota, on May 15 going 70 mph while impaired and rear-ended a car carrying Dan and Katie Fisher of Maple Grove. Dan was killed in the crash, and Katie spent 75 days in the hospital. 

Pattishall pleaded guilty in March 2023 to one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operations for the incident. 

"Driving under the influence of any controlled substance is extraordinarily dangerous and will be taken seriously in Hennepin County," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement. "People struggling with addiction deserve a chance to get help, but when someone takes the step to drive under the influence and causes a terrible, life-altering tragedy like this, there must be significant accountability. I’m hopeful the Fisher family receives some comfort from this outcome."

The 23-year-old was also facing burglary charges, but the prosecution dropped the case against him in court on Friday. 