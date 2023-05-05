St. Paul man sentenced in fatal impaired driving crash

A St. Paul man was sentenced Friday morning for driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed one person and seriously injured another person in May 2022.

A Hennepin County judge sentenced Adam Pattishall, 23, to 92 months, or approximately 7.5 years in prison with credit for 365 days served.

Pattishall drove a stolen pickup truck in Osseo, Minnesota, on May 15 going 70 mph while impaired and rear-ended a car carrying Dan and Katie Fisher of Maple Grove. Dan was killed in the crash, and Katie spent 75 days in the hospital.

Pattishall pleaded guilty in March 2023 to one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operations for the incident.

"Driving under the influence of any controlled substance is extraordinarily dangerous and will be taken seriously in Hennepin County," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement. "People struggling with addiction deserve a chance to get help, but when someone takes the step to drive under the influence and causes a terrible, life-altering tragedy like this, there must be significant accountability. I’m hopeful the Fisher family receives some comfort from this outcome."

The 23-year-old was also facing burglary charges, but the prosecution dropped the case against him in court on Friday.