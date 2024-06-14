Minnesota weather: Beautiful Friday before an unsettled weekend

Minnesota is looking at a clear and warm Friday before a storm system is expected to pass through the area.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lots of sunshine and a few clouds in the afternoon. Clouds are then expected to increase later in the day.

The forecast shows Saturday is expected to have rain starting in the southern part of the state early in the morning before it reaches the metro area, potentially in the late afternoon or early evening. This could lead to a few hours with temperatures in the 60s as cloud cover is more persistent.

The rain will likely linger Saturday night and possibly into the first part of Sunday before the system moves east.

Temperatures are expected to then warm quickly on Sunday, likely creating a hot Father's Day afternoon.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: